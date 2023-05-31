Weather Update Today: तेज हवाओं के साथ झमाझम हो रही बारिश ने लोगों को कराया 'फील गुड', अब अगले 5 दिन कुछ ऐसा रहेगा मौसम
topStories1hindi1718261
Hindi Newsदेश

Weather Update Today: तेज हवाओं के साथ झमाझम हो रही बारिश ने लोगों को कराया 'फील गुड', अब अगले 5 दिन कुछ ऐसा रहेगा मौसम

Weather Forecast Today: पिछले 2 दिनों से झमाझम हो रही बारिश ने मौसम सुहावना कर रखा है. इससे लोगों को मई की तेज गर्मी से राहत मिल रही है. अब मौसम विभाग ने अगले 5 दिनों का अपडेट जारी किया है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 05:06 AM IST

Trending Photos

Weather Update Today: तेज हवाओं के साथ झमाझम हो रही बारिश ने लोगों को कराया 'फील गुड', अब अगले 5 दिन कुछ ऐसा रहेगा मौसम

Delhi NCR Weather Update: मई-जून को सबसे तेज गर्मी का महीना माना जाता है लेकिन इस बार के मौसम ने वैज्ञानिकों को हैरत में डाल रखा है. मार्च के बाद अब मई भी सुहावने मौसम के साथ समाप्ति की ओर है. पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की वजह से पिछले 2 दिनों से तेज हवाओं के साथ झमाझम बारिश हो रही है. जिसने गर्मी को धो डाला है. मौसम (Weather Forecast Today) में इस बदलाव की वजह से लोग पहाड़ों में समर वैकेशन मनाने के प्लान को फिलहाल स्थगित कर रहे हैं और परिवार के साथ आसपास में ही छुट्टियों को एंज्वॉय कर रहे हैं. वहीं मौसम विभाग ने अगले 5 दिनों के लिए ताजा अपडेट जारी किया है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
budh gochar 2023
5 राशि वालों को तगड़ा पैसा देंगे 'बुध', मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन, व्‍यापार में लाभ!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Ayesha Singh
फेमस होते ही इस एक्ट्रेस के बढ़े भाव, टॉप एक्टर संग एक झटके में ठुकराया शो!
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज