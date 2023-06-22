West Bengal: पंचायत चुनाव के दौरान हिंसा का मामला, गवर्नर ने बनाया था 'पीस रूम'; अब राजभवन ले सकता है ये फैसला
West Bengal pre-panchayat poll violence: चुनावों से पहले हो रही हिंसा को लेकर बने पीस रूम के हेल्पलाइन नंबर पर पहले 3 दिनों में 1500 से अधिक कॉल आ चुकी हैं. ईमेल के इनबॉक्स में शिकायतों की बाढ़ आ गई है. सूत्रों का कहना है कि गवर्नर इस पहल को आगे भी जारी रखना चाहते हैं.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

West Bengal Raj Bhavan Peace Room: कोलकाता (Kolkata) के राजभवन परिसर में खोला गया 'पीस रूम' (West Bengal Governor peace room) आगामी पंचायत चुनाव के बाद भी काम करना जारी रख सकता है. राज्यपाल आनंद बोस ने पंचायत चुनाव में झड़पों और हिंसा की घटनाओं पर दैनिक रिपोर्ट के लिए ये पीस रूम खोला है. पीस रूम खुद राज्यपाल के कहने पर खोला गया है ताकि उनका दफ्तर पीड़ितों और प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों से हिंसा के बारे में प्रत्यक्ष जानकारी प्राप्त कर सके.

