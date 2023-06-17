West Bengal News: बंगाल में चुनावी हिंसा का 'रक्तचरित्र', कई इलाकों में तनाव; TMC और BJP आमने-सामने
topStories1hindi1741816
Hindi Newsदेश

West Bengal News: बंगाल में चुनावी हिंसा का 'रक्तचरित्र', कई इलाकों में तनाव; TMC और BJP आमने-सामने

WB Panchayat Polls: दक्षिण 24 परगना (South 24 Pargana) में बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता ने जब अपना नॉमिनेशन भरा तो बदमाशों ने उसके घर में तोड़फोड़ की. इस बीच, हिंसा को लेकर बीजेपी और टीएमसी ने एक-दूसरे पर आरोप लगाए हैं.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 02:22 PM IST

Trending Photos

West Bengal News: बंगाल में चुनावी हिंसा का 'रक्तचरित्र', कई इलाकों में तनाव; TMC और BJP आमने-सामने

WB Panchayat Election Violence: पश्चिम बंगाल (West Bengal) के बीरभूम (Birbhum) में आज फिर से बम मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया है. बोलपुर के लोहागर इलाके में एक प्राइमरी स्कूल के पीछे मैदान में 50 ताजा बम मिले. पुलिस ने सभी बम को कब्जे में ले लिया है. बम डिस्पोजल स्क्वाड को बुलाया गया है. इसी इलाके में बम हमले में TMC कार्यकर्ता घायल हुए थे और इसका आरोप कांग्रेस पर लगा था. कल भी बीरभूम के आमदपुर चीनी मिल के पास बम मिले थे. 2 दिन पहले बीरभूम में पंचायत चुनाव के नामांकन के दौरान बमबारी हुई थी. कल भी एक घर से 20 बम मिले थे. बंगाल में पंचायत चुनाव के नामांकन के दौरान ​कई जिलों से झड़प और आगजनी की खबरें आईं. सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित दक्षिण 24 परगना रहा. जहां दो लोगों की मौत भी हुई. शुक्रवार को राज्यपाल ने भी हिंसा प्रभावित इलाके का दौरा किया. बीजेपी ने तृणमूल कांग्रेस पर हिंसा का आरोप लगाते हुए चिंगारी के खेल को बुरा बताया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Dharmendra
Dharmendra Dance: पोते की शादी में खूब नाचे धर्मेंद्र, चाचा-चाची ने भी जमाई महफिल
cyclone Biparjoy
उखड़ गए पेड़, गुल हो गई बिजली...महातूफान बिपरजॉय से जुड़े ये हैं बड़े अपडेट
galwan clash
गलवान संघर्ष: खड़गे बोले - मोदी जी की 'क्लीन चिट' की वजह से चीन सफ़ल होता दिख रहा है
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Sunny Leone ने खुद ही कर दिया कन्फर्म, Bigg Boss OTT 2 में आएंगी नजर!
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed ने चुप रहने के लिए पैसे, खोलने वाली थीं एक एक्टर से जुड़ा बड़ा सीक्रेट
Gujarat news
चक्रवात बिपरजॉय: गुजरात में 94,427 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट, बनाए गए 1521 होम शेल्टर
Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma: आलिया संग उनकी शादी की तस्वीर देखकर एक्टर की मां को लगा था झटका!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss के हर नए सीजन से पहले Salman Khan को ऑफ रखना पड़ता है अपना फोन