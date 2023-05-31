Gold In The Ocean: समंदर की गहराई में गुम है करोड़ों टन सोना, निकालने की हर तरकीब क्यों हो रही है फेल?
Gold In The Ocean: समंदर की गहराई में गुम है करोड़ों टन सोना, निकालने की हर तरकीब क्यों हो रही है फेल?

How Much Gold In The Ocean: दूर से समंदर जितना खूबसूरत नजर आता है, अंदर से उतना ही ज्यादा रहस्य समेटे हुए है. अमेरिकी सरकारी विभाग नेशनल ओशन सर्विस की मानें तो समुद्र की गहराई में इतना ज्यादा सोना छिपा हुआ है कि अमेरिका और रूस जैसे कई ताकतवर मुल्क रातोंरात खड़े किए जा सकते हैं.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

Gold In The Ocean: समंदर की गहराई में गुम है करोड़ों टन सोना, निकालने की हर तरकीब क्यों हो रही है फेल?

which Country Is Richest In The Gold: लोग अपनी आस्था में सोना-चांदी और सिक्का समेत कई कीमती चीजें नदियों में प्रवाहित कर देते हैं. इसी तरह कुछ लोग समंदर में भी बेहद कीमती चीजें बहा देते हैं लेकिन कई बार समंदर में उठा प्रलय कई जहाजों को निगल जाता है जिनके पास अरबों-खरबों का खजाना होता है. इसी तरह ब्रिटेन का एक जहाज साल 1641 में जलमग्न हो गया. इस जहाज का नाम रॉयल मर्चेंट था. हालांकि, इसका ऊपरी हिस्सा मिल गया लेकिन निचला भाग समंदर की तलहटी में चला गया. रॉयल मर्चेंट में लगभग 1 लाख पाउंड का सोना रखा हुआ था.

