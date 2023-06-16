BhaiShree Ramesh Bhai Oza: कौन हैं रमेशभाई ओझा, मुकेश अंबानी जिन्हें मानते हैं अपना गुरु
BhaiShree Ramesh Bhai Oza: कौन हैं रमेशभाई ओझा, मुकेश अंबानी जिन्हें मानते हैं अपना गुरु

Spiritual Guru Rameshbhai Oza: भारत को कभी सोने की चिड़िया और विश्व गुरु जैसे संबोधनों से पुकारा जाता था. देश को सही दिशा देने में संत और महात्माओं का अहम योगदान रहा है. देश की आध्यात्मिक शक्तियों की दुनिया आज भी कायल है. ऐसे में बात आध्यात्मिक गुरु रमेशभाई ओझा की जिनका जीवन मानवता के कल्याण में समर्पित हैं.

 

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 02:22 PM IST

BhaiShree Ramesh Bhai Oza: कौन हैं रमेशभाई ओझा, मुकेश अंबानी जिन्हें मानते हैं अपना गुरु

Bhaishri Rameshbhai Oza Mukesh Ambani’s Spiritual Guru: रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज के चेयरमैन मुकेश अंबानी (Mukesh Ambani) और उनकी फैमिली के बारे में यूं तो आप बहुत सी बातें जानते होंगे, लेकिन उनके आध्यात्मिक गुरु के बारे में बहुत कम लोग ही जानते हैं. ऐसे में आज आपको बताते हैं भारत के सबसे धनी लोगों में शामिल मुकेश अंबानी की चेतना को मजबूत करने वाले उस संत के बारे में जिनका नाम रमेशभाई ओझा (Rameshbhai Oza) है. उनके भक्त उन्हें भाईश्री महाराज के नाम से भी पुकारते हैं. अंबानी परिवार के करीबी सूत्रों के मुताबिक रमेशभाई ओझा धीरूभाई अंबानी के समय से ही फैमिली के गुरु थे.

