ससुरालवालों से तंग आकर महिला ने की आत्महत्या, सुसाइड नोट में लिखी चौंकाने वाली बात
topStories1hindi1708713
Hindi Newsदेश

ससुरालवालों से तंग आकर महिला ने की आत्महत्या, सुसाइड नोट में लिखी चौंकाने वाली बात

28 वर्षीय कंप्यूटर इंजीनियर ने साबरमती नदी में कूदकर आत्महत्या कर ली. मृतका की पहचान राजस्थान के भीलवाड़ा की रहने वाली संगीता लखरा के रूप में हुई है. एक रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, लखरा ने एक सुसाइड नोट भी छोड़ा, जिसमें उसने 10 फरवरी, 2022 को एक दुर्घटना में अपने पति की मृत्यु के बाद की आपबीती सुनाई.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 09:15 AM IST

Trending Photos

ससुरालवालों से तंग आकर महिला ने की आत्महत्या, सुसाइड नोट में लिखी चौंकाने वाली बात

Gujarat News: गुजरात के अहमदाबाद से एक चौंकाने वाली घटना सामने आई है. यहां पर एक महिला इंजीनियर ने अपने ससुराल वालों द्वारा सती करने के लिए कथित रूप से दबाव डालने के बाद आत्महत्या कर ली. बता दें कि सती वो प्राचीन हिंदू प्रथा है जिसमें एक विधवा अपने मृत पति की चिता के ऊपर बैठकर आत्मदाह कर लेती है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
rajasthan board result 2023
RBSE 10th 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sakshi Chopra
Urfi Javed नहीं तो कौन..? पहनावा देख फटी रह गई आंखें..नाम जानकर लगेगा झटका!
Sheezan Khan
फिर से 'अली बाबा' बनें शीजान खान, तुनिषा की मौत के कई महीनों बाद शेयर किया ये पोस्ट
vastu shastra upay
लाख मेहनत के बाद भी करियर में नहीं मिल रही सफलता? तो आज ही अजमाएं ये आसान उपाय
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव