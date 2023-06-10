Wrestlers Protest: 'तभी खेलेंगे एशियन गेम्स...', पहलवान साक्षी मलिक ने दे दिया अल्टीमेटम
Wrestlers Protest: 'तभी खेलेंगे एशियन गेम्स...', पहलवान साक्षी मलिक ने दे दिया अल्टीमेटम

Brijbhushan Singh: खेल मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने 7 जून को पहलवानों से मुलाकात की थी. उनके मुताबिक दिल्ली पुलिस से 15 जून तक चार्जशीट दायर करने को कहा गया है. इसके अलावा जो एफआईआर खिलाड़ियों के खिलाफ दर्ज की गई हैं, उनको वापस लिया जाएगा. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

Wrestlers Protest: 'तभी खेलेंगे एशियन गेम्स...', पहलवान साक्षी मलिक ने दे दिया अल्टीमेटम

Brijbhushan Singh Vs Wrestlers: भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ के अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण सिंह के खिलाफ पहलवानों ने मोर्चा खोला हुआ है. 10 जून यानी शनिवार को पहलवानों के समर्थन में हरियाणा के सोनीपत में महापंचायत का आयोजन किया गया था. इस कार्यक्रम में पहलवान साक्षी मलिक ने दो टूक कहा कि जब ये सारा मामला सुलझ जाएगा, तभी हम एशियन गेम्स खेलेंगे. पहलवानों ने बृजभूषण पर यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोप लगाए हैं और वह उनकी गिरफ्तारी की मांग कर रहे हैं. 

