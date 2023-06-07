PM मोदी के अमेरिकी दौरे से पहले सुलझ जाएगा पहलवानों का विवाद! सरकार के इन कदमों से मिल रहे संकेत
Modi Government: सरकार और भाजपा, दोनों के लिए इस मसले पर स्थिति लगातार असहज होती जा रही है. 28 मई को पहलवानों को घसीटे जाने की तस्वीरें देश के साथ-साथ दुनियाभर में वायरल हो रही है. खाप पंचायतों के इस विवाद में उतरने के बाद किसान आंदोलन जैसी स्थिति पैदा होने का खतरा बनने लगा था, यहां तक कि भाजपा के लिए जाट वोटरों के नाराज होने का भी खतरा पैदा हो गया था.

Wrestlers Protest: भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ के अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह पर महिला पहलवानों द्वारा लगाए गए यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपों को लेकर सरकार शुरू से ही यह दावा कर रही है कि पहलवानों की बात सुनी जा रही है. सरकार का कहना है कि इस पूरे मामले में कानून अपना काम कर रहा है लेकिन इसके बावजूद पहलवानों के मुद्दे ने जिस तरह से तूल पकड़ा और 28 मई को पहलवानों को घसीटे जाने की तस्वीरें जिस तरह से देश के साथ-साथ विदेशों में भी वायरल हुई, उसकी वजह से अंतरराष्ट्रीय  स्तर पर भारत की बिगड़ रही छवि ने सरकार को चिंतित कर दिया है.

