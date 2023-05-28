पहलवानों को पुलिस ने लिया हिरासत में, केजरीवाल का केंद्र पर हमला, लगाया ये गंभीर आरोप
Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

Wrestlers Protest: नए संसद भवन की तरफ बढ़ रहे प्रदर्शनकारी पहलवानों को सुरक्षाबलों ने हिरासत में लिया है. 'महिला सम्मान महापंचायत' से पहले जंतर-मंतर पर प्रदर्शनकारियों और पुलिस के बीच काफी देर हुई झड़प के बाद पहलवान विनेश फोगट, साक्षी मलिक और बजरंग पुनिया समेत अन्य प्रदर्शनकारियों को हिरासत में ले लिया गया. दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने देश को सम्मान दिलाने वाले खिलाड़ियों के खिलाफ पुलिस कार्रवाई को गलत और निंदनीय बताया.

