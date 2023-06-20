UP News: कांवड़ यात्रा के लिए योगी सरकार ने बनाए सख्त नियम, इन चीजों पर लगाया बैन
UP News: कांवड़ यात्रा के लिए योगी सरकार ने बनाए सख्त नियम, इन चीजों पर लगाया बैन

Kanwar Yatra 2023: कांवड़ यात्रा शुरू होने से पहले ही उत्तर प्रदेश की योगी आदित्यनाथ सरकार एक्शन में आ गई है और 4 जुलाई से शुरू हो रहे कांवड़ यात्रा को लेकर सख्त नियम बनाए गए हैं.

UP News: कांवड़ यात्रा के लिए योगी सरकार ने बनाए सख्त नियम, इन चीजों पर लगाया बैन

Yogi Govt Rule for Kanwar Yatra: उत्तर प्रदेश की योगी आदित्यनाथ सरकार कांवड़ यात्रा शुरू होने से पहले ही एक्शन में आ गई है और इस बार कांवड़ यात्रा को लेकर सख्त नियम बनाए गए हैं. इस साल सावन का महीना इस साल 4 जुलाई से शुरू होगा और 31 अगस्त तक रहेगा. इस दौरान असामाजिक तत्वों को सांप्रदायिक तनाव फैलाने वाली अफवाहें रोकने के लिए पुलिस व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप और सोशल मीडिया पर नजर रखेगी. इसके साथ ही यात्रा की आवाजाही पर सीसीटीवी और ड्रोन कैमरों से नजर रखी जाएगी.

