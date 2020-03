कोरोना वायरस को ऐसे दूर रख रहे सेलिब्रिटीज, वीडियो शेयर कर बताया तरीका

#day217 Being homebound, while Vir creates some Lego, I have pulled the #TRX out of storage and made my living room into a gym and play area! #365daysofexercise #365daychallenge #nobhay #getfitwithmandy #mandirabedi #selflove #fitindiamovement #happyfornoreason

A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on Mar 16, 2020 at 1:11am PDT