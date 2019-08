सेलिब्रेटी मेकअप आर्टिस्ट अमृत कौर चलती हैं ऐसा जादू, सेलब्स को बनाती हैं सितारा

The Makeup school by @amritkaur_artistry had a Creative makeup session look in “special effect makeup” by the brainchild @cloverwootton of the makeup looks for the movies Sanju, Pari, Bajirao Mastani, Haider For famous celebrities like @ranbirkapoor @anushkasharma @ranveersingh @shahidkapoor #specialeffectsmakeup #specialeffects #specialeffect #photography #charactermakeup #cinemamakeupschool @cinemamakeupschool @sfxmakeupguide @sfxmakeupguide

A post shared by AMRIT KAUR (@amritkaur_artistry) on Sep 22, 2018 at 10:20am PDT