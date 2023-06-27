Chronic Cough: छूटने का नाम नहीं ले रही है खांसी, कहीं खाने-पीने की ये चीजें जिम्मेदार तो नहीं?
Chronic Cough: छूटने का नाम नहीं ले रही है खांसी, कहीं खाने-पीने की ये चीजें जिम्मेदार तो नहीं?

Cough and Cold: बदलते मौसम में खांस होने का खतरा बेहद आम है, लेकिन अगर खांसी महीनेभर के बाद भी ठीक नहीं हो रही हो तो समझ जाएं कि आप कहीं न कहीं खाने-पीने में कुछ गलतियां कर रहे हैं. 

Chronic Cough: छूटने का नाम नहीं ले रही है खांसी, कहीं खाने-पीने की ये चीजें जिम्मेदार तो नहीं?

Food To Avoid During Cough: जब मौसम में लगातार उतार चढ़ाव देखने को मिले तो आपको खांसी का अटैक हो सकता है, इसमें गले में दर्द होना, आवाज बैठ जाना, सांस फूलने जैसी परेशानियां पेश आ सकती है. बदलते मौसम में इंफेक्शन का खतरा काफी बढ़ जाता है, जिससे कफ की समस्या हो सकती है, आमतौर पर खांसी एक हफ्ते तक ठीक हो जाती है, लेकिन अगर आप कई हफ्तों से खांस-खांसकर परेशान हो चुके हैं तो समझ जाएं कि आपको अलर्ट होने की जरूरत है. हो सकता है कि आप पर कोरोनिक कफ के शिकार हो चुके हैं. एक ऐसी खांसी है जो महीनेभर से ज्यादा भी टिक सकती है.

