गीतिका सहगल की 'फाइंडिंग योर जी-स्पॉट इन लाइफ' बनी बेस्टसेलर, महिला उद्यमी ऐसे बनी राइटर

#bookstagramfeature #bookreview #bookrecommendations : This is a self help book which is very interesting and is actually part self exploring journal too! The book has a freshness to it because of which you will feel like your close friend (or anyone to whom you feel close) is helping you to go down the lane of self exploration! The narration is crisp and to the point! No beating around the bush! You will certainly find meaning at the end of each chapter. It is not about how to be a successful entrepreneur or a billionaire...it is about step by step approach to know yourself...to think about you! To again find your lost goal (even if it is to be a successful entrepreneur or a billionaire for that matter)! To find inner happiness at the end of each day! At the end of each chapter it has..."Do It for Yourself" exercise which are fun and you will find helpful! I would surely recommend this book (even to those who are not into this genre) to all..specially to those who has lost their goals of life in daily struggles! I just didnt like the format of the book! When I received it and opened it...I felt I am back to my school text books! But otherwise I would give :/5 . . Frankly I don't read self help book much...but this book is little different from the kind I have read earlier. Have you read any such book from the genre you think is not your cup of tea? Let me know . . Thank you v.much @thebookoholics for the opportunity to review it!!

