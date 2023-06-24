Weight Loss Juice: कमर की चर्बी का दुश्मन है ये हरा जूस, पेट की परेशानियां भी करता है दूर
topStories1hindi1751419
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Weight Loss Juice: कमर की चर्बी का दुश्मन है ये हरा जूस, पेट की परेशानियां भी करता है दूर

Weight Loss Tips: वेट लूज करना किसी के लिए भी आसान नहीं होता इसमें काफी वक्त और मेहनत लगती है. अगर आसान तरीके से पेट और कमर की चर्बी कम करना चाहते हैं तो एक पत्ता आपके काम आ सकता है.

Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 06:11 AM IST

Trending Photos

Weight Loss Juice: कमर की चर्बी का दुश्मन है ये हरा जूस, पेट की परेशानियां भी करता है दूर

Curry Leaf Juice For Weight Loss: वजन घटाने के लिए हम न जाने क्या-क्या तरीके आजमाते हैं, लेकिन तमाम कोशिशों के बाद भी वेट लूज होने के नाम नहीं लेता, क्यों न आप करी पत्ते का जूस ट्राई करें. इस पत्ते का इस्तेमाल आमतौर पर साउथ इंडियन डिशेज तो तैयार करने के लिए किया जाता है, लेकिन ये आपको बॉडी में एक्स्ट्रा फैट को घटाने में भी कारगर है, साथ ही कई बीमारियों से लड़ने में भी ये मददगार है. आइए जानते हैं कि करी पत्ते का जूस हमारे कितने काम आ सकता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध