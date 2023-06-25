Diabetes के मरीजों के लिए दवा का काम करती है ये एक सब्जी, शुगर लेवल हो जाता है कम
Diabetes Diet: इस बात में कोई शक नहीं कि मधुमेह के रोगियों को स्वास्थ्यवर्धक भोजन करने चाहिए, वरना ब्लड शुगर लेवल बढ़ जाएगा और कई बीमारियों का खतरा पैदा हो सकता है. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 08:18 AM IST

Cabbage For Diabetes: डायबिटीज के साथ जीना किसी भी इंसान के लिए आसान नहीं नहीं होता, इस दौरान खाने पीने को लेकर खास ख्याल रखना पड़ता, क्या खाएं और क्या न खाएं इसकी पूरी लिस्ट तैयार करनी होती है. ऐसे में आप पत्तागोभी से जरूर दोस्ती कर लें ताकि सेहत को काफी फायदे पहुंच सकें. हरी पत्तेदार सब्जियों को हमेशा से स्वास्थ्य के लिए लाभकारी माना जाता रहा है. कैबेज खाने से आपके शरीर को  विटामिन, मिनरल, फाइबर और फाइटोन्यूट्रिएंट्स हासिल होंगे, साथ ही इसमें मौजूद एंटी-ऑक्सीडेंट और एंटी इंफ्लेमेटरी प्रॉपर्टीज आपको कई बीमारियों से बचाते हैं.

