Switch Boards Cleaning: मैले स्विच बोर्ड की वजह से बिगड़ गई दीवारों की रौनक? जानिए कैसे करें सफाई
Switch Boards Cleaning: मैले स्विच बोर्ड की वजह से बिगड़ गई दीवारों की रौनक? जानिए कैसे करें सफाई

Switch Boards Cleaning Tips: घर को सुंदर बनाने के लिए हम फर्श, दीवारों और घर के सामानों की सफाई तो करते हैं, लेकिन अक्सर स्विच बोर्ड को नजरअंदाज कर देते हैं, जिससे घर की खूबसूरती में कमी रह जाती है.

Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

How To Clean Dirty Electrical Switch Boards: घर को साफ-सुथरा दिखाने के लिए हम बहुत कुछ करने की कोशिश करते हैं. इसे अच्छी तरह से साफ करने से लेकर इसे एक खास तरीके से सजाने तक, हम ये सुनिश्चित करते हैं कि हमारा घर किसी मेहमान के लिए स्वागत योग्य लगे. अक्सर हम फर्श या फर्नीचर की तो सफाई को लेकर तो खूब मशक्कत करते हैं, लेकिन गंदे स्विच बोर्ड पर हमारी नजर नहीं जाती, चू्ंकि इस पर हम पानी वगैरह नहीं मार सकते, इसलिए ये कई सालों तक साफ नहीं होते. आज हम आपको कुछ ऐसी ट्रिक्स बताएंगे जिसकी मदद से आप पुराने और मैले स्विच बोर्ड को नए जैसा बना सकते हैं.

