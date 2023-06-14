Breast Pain: कई गंभीर कारणों की वजह से ब्रेस्ट में होता है दर्द, भूलकर भी न करें इसे नजरअंदाज
topStories1hindi1736779
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Breast Pain: कई गंभीर कारणों की वजह से ब्रेस्ट में होता है दर्द, भूलकर भी न करें इसे नजरअंदाज

Breast pain reason: पीरियड्स के दौरान हार्मोन असंतुलन के कारण स्तनों में दर्द हो सकता है. शुरुआत में थोड़ी परेशानी हो सकती है, लेकिन अगर यह समस्या पूरे एक महीने तक बनी रहती है, तो आपको एक बार डॉक्टर के पास जाना चाहिए.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 06:37 AM IST

Trending Photos

Breast Pain: कई गंभीर कारणों की वजह से ब्रेस्ट में होता है दर्द, भूलकर भी न करें इसे नजरअंदाज

Breast pain treatment: पीरियड्स के दौरान अक्सर महिलाओं के स्तनों में दर्द और झुनझुनी का अनुभव होता है. हालांकि यह समस्या आम दिनों में भी होती है तो आपको सतर्क रहना चाहिए क्योंकि इसके पीछे कुछ गंभीर समस्याएं हो सकती हैं. आमतौर पर शुरुआत में दर्द हल्का होता है, लेकिन बाद में यह दर्द बढ़ सकता है. अगर किसी महिला को पीरियड्स से पहले या उसके दौरान स्तन में दर्द होता है, तो यह सामान्य है लेकिन अगर इस समस्या की अवधि बढ़ती रहती है, तो समय रहते सतर्क हो जाना चाहिए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर-आलिया की 'रामायण' के लिए नहीं मिल रहा रावण, अब इस टॉप एक्टर ने भी कर दिया इनकार
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा