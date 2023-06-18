Lifestyle Tips: अगर जान लेते ये बात! खुद को रोने से नहीं रोकते आप; आंसू के हैं अपने फायदे
topStories1hindi1743216
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Lifestyle Tips: अगर जान लेते ये बात! खुद को रोने से नहीं रोकते आप; आंसू के हैं अपने फायदे

Health Tips: हमारे समाज में कहा जाता है कि मर्द को दर्द नहीं होता और इसी लाइन को जहन में बैठाकर कई लड़के रोना बंद कर देते हैं. बड़े से बड़ा जख्म भी उनकी आंखों में आंसू नहीं ला पाता है. हालांकि, कई रिर्चस का मानना है कि रोने के कई फायदे हैं, जिनके बारे में बेहद कम लोगों को पता होता है.

 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

Trending Photos

Lifestyle Tips: अगर जान लेते ये बात! खुद को रोने से नहीं रोकते आप; आंसू के हैं अपने फायदे

Health and Relationship: आप हंसने और मुस्कुराने के कई फायदे जानते होंगे लेकिन क्या आपने कभी रोने का लाभ सुना है? रिसर्च का कहना है कि जब भी आपको रोना है तब खुद को रोके नहीं क्योंकि रोने से दिमाग और शरीर दोनों सेहतमंद रहते हैं. शोध से पता चलता है कि इंसान के आंसू 3 तरह के होते हैं. जो अलग-अलग वक्त पर निकलते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
Powered by Tomorrow.io
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच
adipurush
Adipurush: एडवांस बुकिंग के टिकट कैंसिल कर रहे अब लोग, बोले- नहीं देखनी गलत रामायण