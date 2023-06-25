Jaggery: गन्ने के बजाए खाएं इस मीठी चीज से बना गुड़, मिलेंगे ये 4 जबरदस्त फायदे
Dates Jaggery Benefits: गन्ने से बने गुड़ का स्वाद हम में से ज्यादातर लोगों को पसंद आता है, लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि एक और फल की मदद से भी गुड़ तैयार किया जा सकता है?

Jun 25, 2023

Khajur ke Gur Khane Ke Fayde: गन्ने से बने गुड़ को सेहत के लिए काफी फायदेमंद माना जाता है, क्योंकि सफेद चीनी को केमिकल प्रोसेस के जरिए ट्रीट किया जाता है. इसको रिफाइन करने में सल्फर डाई आक्साइड, फोस्फोरिक एसिड आदि का आदि का इस्तेमाल होता है. हालांकि आपको ये जानकर हैरानी होगी कि गन्ने के अलावा खजूर से भी गुड़ किया जा सकता है. खजूर एक बेहद लजीज फल है जिसमें डाइटरी फाइबर, प्रोटीन, आयरन और विटमिन बी1 जैसे अहम पोषक तत्व पाए जाते हैं. आइए जानते हैं कि खजूर से बड़े गुड़ खाने से क्या क्या फायदे हो सकते हैं.

