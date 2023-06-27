Bad Cholesterol को नसों से बाहर निकाल देता है ये जूस, घर में ही हो जाएगा इंतजाम
Cholesterol Lowering Diet: कोलेस्ट्रॉल को कम करना आसान नहीं होता, इसके लिए आपको सबसे पहले फिजिकल एक्टिविटीज को बढ़ानी होगी और साथ ही डेली डाइट में एक खास तरह का जूस पीना होगा. 

Aloe Vera Juice For High Cholesterol: कोलेस्ट्रॉल को हमारी सेहत का दुश्मन माना जाता है क्योंकि ये हाई ब्लड प्रेशर और हार्ट डिजीज के खतरे पैदा करता है. इससे बचने के लिए आपको हेल्दी डाइट का सेवन करना होगा, उनमें से एक है एलोवेरा जूस. इस चीज का इस्तेमाल आमतौर पर चेहरे और स्किन की खूबसूरती बढ़ाने के लिए किया जाता है, लेकिन काफी कम लोग जानते हैं कि इससे कई बीमारियों के रिस्क को काफी हद तक कम किया जा सकता है. 

