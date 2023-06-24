Window Glass Cleaning: खिड़की के शीशे हो गए हैं धुंधले और मैले? बेदाग विंडो ग्लास चाहिए तो करें ऐसे उपाय
Window Glass Cleaning: खिड़की के शीशे हो गए हैं धुंधले और मैले? बेदाग विंडो ग्लास चाहिए तो करें ऐसे उपाय

Window Pane Cleaning: बाहर से आने वाली हवा, डस्ट और पॉल्यूशन की वजह से खिड़की के शीशे इतने गंदे हो जाते हैं, कि इसके आर-पार सही तरीके से कुछ भी नजर नहीं आता, तो आइए जानते हैं कि विंडो पैन को कैसे क्लीन करें.

Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

Window Glass Cleaning: खिड़की के शीशे हो गए हैं धुंधले और मैले? बेदाग विंडो ग्लास चाहिए तो करें ऐसे उपाय

How To Clean Windows Glass: खिड़कियों की कांच को साफ करना पहली नजर में आसान लग सकता है, लेकिन वॉटरमार्क, उंगलियों के निशान, सामान्य गंदगी, धूल और और तेल के दाग कई बार इतने जिद्दी हो जाते हैं, कि उन्हें आसानी से हटा पाना मुमकिन नहीं होता, लेकिन आपको घबराने की जरूरत नहीं, क्योंकि अगर सही चीज और सही तरीके को अपनाया जाए तो खिड़की के शीशे बेदाग और नए जैसे बन सकते हैं. आइए जानते हैं कि डर्टी विंडो ग्लास को क्रिस्टल क्लीयर कैसे बनाएं.

