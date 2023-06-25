High Blood Pressure: घर में रहकर ऐसे कंट्रोल करें ब्लड प्रेशर, करना होगा ये 4 काम
High BP Home Remedies: हम अपनी डेली लाइफ में ऐसी बुरी आदतों को छोड़ नहीं जिसकी वजह से ब्लड प्रेशर बढ़ जाता है, इसे रोकना जरूरी है वरना दिल की बीमारियां हो सकती हैं.

Home Remedies for High Blood Pressure: हमारे मुल्क में ऑयली फूड खाने का चलन काफी ज्यादा है, समोसे, फ्रेंच फाइज, हलवा और पूड़ी समेत कई ऐसी चीजे हैं जिसमें तेल का इस्तेमाल काफी ज्यादा होता है. हम इसे बड़े चाव से खाते हैं जिसके कारण धीर-धीरे हमारे खून में बैड कोलेस्ट्रॉल जमा होने लगता है, इस एलडीएल की बढ़ती मात्रा से हार्ट तक खून की सप्लाई में दिक्कतें आने लगती हैं. इस ब्लॉकेज की वजह से ब्लड प्रेशर बढ़ने लगता है जो आगे चलकर हार्ट अटैक जैसी गंभीर बीमारियों की वजह बन जाता है. अगर आप अपने घर में रहकर ही कुछ अहम बातों का ख्याल रखेंगे तो हाई बीपी की शिकायत दूर हो जाएगी.

