Dry Skin ने बिगाड़ दी चेहरे की रौनक? इन 5 नेचुरल फेस पैक से तुरंत कर लें दोस्ती
topStories1hindi1748920
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Dry Skin ने बिगाड़ दी चेहरे की रौनक? इन 5 नेचुरल फेस पैक से तुरंत कर लें दोस्ती

Dry Skin Problem Solution: रूखी त्वचा से हर कोई छुटकारा पाना चाहता है, लेकिन कई बार महंगे प्रोडक्ट्स से मनचाहा रिजल्ट नहीं मिल पाता, ऐसे में कुछ घरेलू फेस पैक से आराम मिलेगा. 

Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

Trending Photos

Dry Skin ने बिगाड़ दी चेहरे की रौनक? इन 5 नेचुरल फेस पैक से तुरंत कर लें दोस्ती

5 Tips to Soothe Your Dry Skin: बहुत से लोग रूखी त्वचा से परेशान रहते हैं. इस समस्या से निजात पाने के लिए जितना हो सके पानी पीएं. साथ ही अपने स्किनकेयर रूटीन में ऐसे प्रोडक्ट्स को शामिल करें, जो ज्यादा हाइड्रेटिंग होते हैं. इसके अलावा आप रूखी त्वचा से निपटने के लिए होममेड फेस पैक भी आजमा सकते हैं. ये आपकी त्वचा को ग्लोइंग और मॉइस्चराइज करने का काम करेंगे. आप कई तरह की प्राकृतिक सामग्री का इस्तेमाल करके ये फेस पैक (Face Pack) बना सकते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!
Church
सालों पहले गायब हुआ चर्च अचानक आया सामने, इस देश में हुई यह अजीबो-गरीब घटना
Dhanush
Raanjhanaa: नमाज में वो थी पर ऐसा लगा कि दुआ हमारी कबूल हो गई; दस साल, 10 डायलॉग
Monalisa
बोल्ड बनकर मोनालिसा ने 'साड़ी के फॉल सा' गाने पर किया ऐसा हॉट डांस, फिसल गए फैंस