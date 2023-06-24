Rats Control Tips: चूहों ने मचा रखा है आंतक? अगर करेंगे 5 आसान उपाय, तो दुम दबाकर भागेंगे ये अनचाहे मेहमान
Rodents Control Tips: हम में से कई लोगों को चूहों से डर लगता है, और चाहते हैं कि ये अनचाहे मेहमान घर के आसपास भी नजर न आएं, ऐसे में कुछ तेज गंध वाली चीजों की मदद से आप इन्हें भगा सकते हैं. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

How To Get Rid Of Rats: अपना घर हर किसी को प्यार होता है, आप ये कभी नहीं चाहेंगे कि सपनों के आशियाने में किसी अनचाहे मेहमान परेशानी पैदा करें. ज्यादातर घरों में चूहे ने आतंक मचा रखा होता है. वो घर के गद्दे और कपड़े कुतर डालते हैं. यहां तक कि खाने-पीने की चीजों को जूठा करके उसे बर्बाद कर देते हैं. हम में से कई लोग ऐसे हैं जो इन चूहों से छुटकारा तो पाना चाहते हैं, लेकिन इन्हें जान से मारना पसंद नहीं करतें. आइए जानते हैं ऐसे में आप कौन-कौन से उपाय कर सकते हैं.

