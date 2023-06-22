Constipation: पेट में जलन पैदा करने वाली कब्ज का मिटेगा वजूद, सुबह सवेरे पी लें इस सब्जी का जूस
topStories1hindi1748650
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Constipation: पेट में जलन पैदा करने वाली कब्ज का मिटेगा वजूद, सुबह सवेरे पी लें इस सब्जी का जूस

Constipation Home Remedies: भारत में काफी लोग कब्ज की समस्या से परेशान रहते हैं क्योंकि वो अपने चटोरेपन की आदतों पर काबू नहीं रख पाते. इस समस्या से छुटकारा पाने के लिए डेली यूज की सब्जी का उपयोग करें.

Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 10:25 AM IST

Trending Photos

Constipation: पेट में जलन पैदा करने वाली कब्ज का मिटेगा वजूद, सुबह सवेरे पी लें इस सब्जी का जूस

Benefits of Drinking Drumstick Juice: हम में से काफी लोग ऐसे हैं जो शादी या पार्टीज में जमकर खाने से गुरेज नहीं करते, लेकिन इसका साइड इफेक्ट अगले दिन नजर आने लगता है, जब पेट में कब्ज और गैस की वजह से उठना-बैठना मुश्किल हो जाए, तो घबराने के बजाए आसान घरेलू उपाय करने चाहिए. ऐसे में एक हेल्दी चीज की मदद से राहत पाई जा सकती है. आइए जानते हैं कि वो क्या है

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!
The Archies
खूब पढ़ी कॉमिक्स, देखी 60s की ढेरों फिल्में, The Archies की गैंग ने ऐसे की तैयारी
Gold price
Gold Price: चांदी 1200 रुपये हुई सस्ती, गोल्ड ज्वैलरी के भी गिरे भाव, चेक करें रेट्स
Dhanush
Raanjhanaa: नमाज में वो थी पर ऐसा लगा कि दुआ हमारी कबूल हो गई; दस साल, 10 डायलॉग