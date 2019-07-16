यंग राइटर के रूप में बनाई पहचान, पहले ही नॉवेल ने दिलाई सफलता

// some days (TW: depression) jumping brings joy to children, i thought it’d work for me, too. it almost did, but i had to come down. i remember that one afternoon, my secret betrayed me and i spoke out loud i’m in depression. mom was quick to reply: pray to god. it’s in your head. she was right. depression is inside my head, exhausting me; in my bones, weakening me; in my words, in another broken poetry. i wish i had a way to tell her you’re right and wrong, both, ammi. but her worried face stops me, after all it’s not paining if its not visible. the woman who stays up late because i skip my dinner would not be able to sleep at all, knowing her son often thinks about killing himself. one day, when i told dad that i want to see a therapist, that god is doing a poor job and is leaving my prayers unattended. he was lost with his words. perhaps, my old man wanted to support me but in his days, depression was only a word used by foreigners, and because he was happy with his life. and depression was just like sadness, to all the ones born before us. when i ask people if they’ve committed suicide the responses baffle and interest me. mostly made poor attempts and lived the ones who survived, they don’t speak of it. so i thought to myself what’s better death or simply living? the answer isn’t hard. simply living. dying wasn’t an option. it was appealing but this was my life, my moments and i decide when my time is up. so i am living with depression, with something that’s inside my head or just sadness. some day, jumping will bring joy to adults. jump. smile. captured myself mid-air, so i know my happiness stayed. somewhere. some what. on some day. and perhaps, some day, i hope i will be meaning it.

