Swelling in Legs: पैरों में सूजन ने कर दिया है परेशान? सरसों के तेल में इन 3 चीजों को मिलाकर करें मालिश
Remedies For Swelling in Legs: पैर में सूजन आ जाए तो काफी तकलीफ होती है, लेकिन अगर आप सरसों के तेल में कुछ चीजों को मिक्स कर लें तो तकलीफ से आराम मिल जाएगा. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 06:23 AM IST

Oils For Swelling in Legs: पैरो में जब चोट, या फिर अचानक मुड़ने की वजह से नसें खिंचने लगती हैं, तो इसके कारण पैरों में सूजन आना आम बात है. सूजन होने के बाद इतनी तकलीफ होती है कि चलना फिरना भी मुश्किल हो जाता है. कई बार गर्म पट्टी बांधकर इस परेशानी से निजात पाया जा सकता है, लेकिन ऐसा करने पर जलन भी हो सकती है.

