Work From Home के कारण कमर का दर्द हुआ बर्दाश्त से बाहर? इस तरह मिलेगा आराम
Back Pain Cure: कमर का दर्द कई बार हमारी खुद की गलतियों की वजह से भी होता है. हालांकि अगर कुछ आसान घरेलू नुस्खे अपनाएंगे तो काफी राहत का अहसास होगा. 

Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

Home Remedies For Back Pain: कोरोना वायरस महामारी (Coronavirus Pandemic) आने के बाद वर्क फ्रॉम होम (WFH) कल्चर काफी तेजी बढ़ा है, भले ही ऑफिस में लोग नॉर्मल तरीके से काम करने लगे हों, लेकिन कुछ लोगों को घर में ही रहकर काम करना पसंद है, इसलिए वो ऐसे विकल्प को चुन लेते हैं. ये दिखने में काफी सुविधाजनक लगता है, क्योंकि आपको घर से ऑफिस और फिर वापस घर लौटने की जहमत नहीं उठानी पड़ती. ऐसे में वक्त और मेहनत काफी बच जाती है, लेकिन वर्क फ्रॉम होम के कुछ नुकसान भी हैं. इस दौरान लगातार काम करने से कई लोगों को कमर दर्द की शिकायत होने लगी है, ऐसे में कुछ घरेलू उपाय अपनाए जा सकते हैं.

