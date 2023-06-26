Bad Cholesterol: बॉडी का ये 3 हिस्‍से अगर दर्द से हो जाएं चूर, तो समझ जाएं बढ़ चुका है कोलेस्ट्रॉल
topStories1hindi1754475
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Bad Cholesterol: बॉडी का ये 3 हिस्‍से अगर दर्द से हो जाएं चूर, तो समझ जाएं बढ़ चुका है कोलेस्ट्रॉल

High Cholesterol Symptoms: वैसे तो हाई कोलेस्ट्रॉल के लक्षण अक्सर नजर नहीं आते लेकिन कुछ वॉनिंग साइन को पहचानकर इसका पता लगाया जा सकता है.

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

Trending Photos

Bad Cholesterol: बॉडी का ये 3 हिस्‍से अगर दर्द से हो जाएं चूर, तो समझ जाएं बढ़ चुका है कोलेस्ट्रॉल

High Cholesterol Warning Sign: हाई कोलेस्ट्रॉल को हमेशा हमारी सेहत का दुश्मन माना जाता है क्योंकि ये कई बीमारियों की जड़ है, इससे हाई ब्लड प्रेशर, डायबिटीज, हार्ट अटैक, कोरोनरी आर्टरी डिजीज और ट्रिपल वेसल डिजीज का खतरा पैदा हो जाता है, काफी बुरे कंडीशन में इंसान की मौत तक हो जाती है. ऐसा नहीं कि कि हर कोलेस्ट्रॉल बुरा होता है, गुड कोलेस्ट्रॉल की मदद से आपके बॉडी में हेल्दी सेल्स का निर्माण होता है, वहीं बुरे कोलेस्ट्रॉल की मात्रा बढ़ जाए तो अलर्ट होना जरूरी है. इस कंडीशन के लक्षण आमतौपर पर नजर नहीं आते, इसका पता लिपिड प्रोफाइल टेस्ट के जरिए लगता है. हालांकि शरीर के कुछ हिस्सों में दर्द होने लगे तो खून की जांच जरूर कराएं

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
Powered by Tomorrow.io
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor की ऐसी थी सौतेली मां Supriya Pathak से पहली मुलाकात
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?