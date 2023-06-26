Exercise For Cervical: सर्वाइकल ने कर दिया परेशान? दर्द भगाने के लिए तुरंत करें बॉडी के ये 3 एक्सरसाइज
Exercise For Cervical: सर्वाइकल ने कर दिया परेशान? दर्द भगाने के लिए तुरंत करें बॉडी के ये 3 एक्सरसाइज

Cervical Pain Remedies: सर्वाइकल एक ऐसी परेशानी है जो किसी को हो जाए तो जीना मुश्किल कर देती है, लेकिन घर बैठे कुछ नेक एक्सरसाइज के जरिए राहत पाई जा सकती है. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 01:29 PM IST

Exercise For Cervical: सर्वाइकल ने कर दिया परेशान? दर्द भगाने के लिए तुरंत करें बॉडी के ये 3 एक्सरसाइज

Exercise for Cervical: सर्वाइकल स्पॉन्डिलोसिस के कारण गर्दन में दर्द और चक्कर आने की समस्या होने लगती है. जिसके पीछे सर्वाइकल स्पाइन की कमजोरी होती है. लेकिन, सर्वाइकल का दर्द दूर करने के लिए एक्सरसाइज करना चाहिए. ये नेक एक्सरसाइज सर्वाइकल के लक्षणों को कम करने में मदद करते हैं. आइए सर्वाइकल का दर्द दूर करने वाली एक्सरसाइज के बारे में जानते हैं.

