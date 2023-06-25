Kidney का ख्याल नहीं रखेंगे, तो इससे जुड़ी बीमारियां ले सकती हैं जान, ऐसे बच सकते हैं आप
Kidney का ख्याल नहीं रखेंगे, तो इससे जुड़ी बीमारियां ले सकती हैं जान, ऐसे बच सकते हैं आप

Kidney Problem: किडनी की सेहत का ख्याल रखना बेहद जरूरी है, अगर इसमें कोई परेशानी आई तो विषाक्त पदार्थ शरीर के बाहर नहीं आ पाएंगे और सेहत को कई तरह से नुकसान पहुंचेगा. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 06:57 AM IST

Kidney Disease: किडनी हमारे शरीर का एक बेहद अहम अंग है, इसका मुख्य काम गंदगी को फिल्टर करना है, इसी के कारण बॉडी में मौजूद टॉक्सिंस बाहर निकल जाते हैं, जिससे कई तरह की बीमारियों और नुकसान से बचना आसान हो जाता है. किडनी डिजीज को 'साइलेंट किलर' भी कहा जाता है क्योंकि इसके शुरुआती लक्षण ठीक से नजर नहीं आते. यही वजह है कि आपको बेहद सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है वरना बीमारी इतनी बढ़ जाएगी कि इस पर काबू पाना मुश्किल होगा. आइए जानते हैं कि अगर किडनी में किसी तरह की खराबी आ जाए तो आपको कौन-कौन सी बीमारियों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है.

