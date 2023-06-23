Stale Food: इन बासी फूड्स को हाथ लगाने से भी करें परहेज, सेहत के लिए अच्छा नहीं है इनका सेवन
Stale Food: इन बासी फूड्स को हाथ लगाने से भी करें परहेज, सेहत के लिए अच्छा नहीं है इनका सेवन

Stale Food Eating Risk: बाकी फूड अक्सर मजबूरी में खाए जाते हैं, लेकिन ऐसा करना आपकी सेहत को काफी नुकसान पहुंचा सकता है, आइए जानते हैं कि आपको क्यों सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है. 

Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

Stale Food: इन बासी फूड्स को हाथ लगाने से भी करें परहेज, सेहत के लिए अच्छा नहीं है इनका सेवन

Avoid Eating These Stale Foods: जब घर में ज्यादा लोग मौजूद हों तो अक्सर खाने-पीने की क्वांटिटी का अंदाज नहीं मिल पाता और खाना ज्यादा पक जाता है, कई बार खाने की इच्छा कम होने के कारण भी भोजन का बच जाना लाजमी है. फूड वेस्ट न हो जाए इसलिए हम अक्सर कई घंटों बाद या अगले दिन बचे हुए भोजन को खा जाते हैं. कुछ लोग आलस की वजह से भी कई टाइन का खाना एक साथ बना लेते हैं और थोड़ी-थोड़ी मात्रा में अलग-अलग वक्त में इनका सेवन करते है, लेकिन आप ये जानकर चौंक जाएंगे कि कुछ बासी चीजों को खाने से आपकी सेहत को तगड़ा नुकासान पहुंच सकता है. 

