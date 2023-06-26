Weight Loss Flour: गेहूं नहीं, इस चीज का आटा है ज्यादा हेल्दी, महीनेभर में घटा सकता है वजन
Weight Loss Flour: गेहूं नहीं, इस चीज का आटा है ज्यादा हेल्दी, महीनेभर में घटा सकता है वजन

 वजन घटाने की चाहत तो काफी लोगों को होती है, लेकिन हर किसी के पास वर्कआउट करने का वक्त नहीं होता, ऐसे में अगर कोई बिना जिम जाए वजन घटाना चाहता है तो उसको अपनी डेली डाइट में बदलाव लाना होगा.

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 02:11 PM IST

Weight Loss Flour: गेहूं नहीं, इस चीज का आटा है ज्यादा हेल्दी, महीनेभर में घटा सकता है वजन

Water Chestnut Flour: वजन घटाने की चाहत तो काफी लोगों को होती है, लेकिन हर किसी के पास वर्कआउट करने का वक्त नहीं होता, ऐसे में अगर कोई बिना जिम जाए वजन घटाना चाहता है तो उसको अपनी डेली डाइट में बदलाव लाना होगा. आमतौर पर हम रोजाना गेंहू का आटा खाते हैं, लेकिन अगर आप वेट लूज करने का इरादा रखते हैं तो आपको सिंघाड़े का आटा खाना होगा. सिंघाड़ा एक बेहद स्वादिष्ट फल है जो पानी में उगाया जाता है. इसलिए कुछ लोग इसे 'पानी फल' भी कहते हैं. 

