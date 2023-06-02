Cucumber Side Effects: इस वक्त बिलकुल नहीं खाना चाहिए खीरा? फायदे के बजाय नुकसान को मिलेगी दावत
Cucumber Side Effects: इस वक्त बिलकुल नहीं खाना चाहिए खीरा? फायदे के बजाय नुकसान को मिलेगी दावत

Right Time To Eat Cucumber: हर हेल्दी फूड की अपनी खासियत होती है क्योंकि ये हमारे शरीर को काफी फायदा पहुंचाते हैं, लेकिन अगर आपने सावधानी नहीं बरती तो नकुसान भी हो सकता है.

Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

Side Effects Of Cucumber: इस बात में कई शक नहीं है कि खीरा खाना हमारी सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद है और इसे अक्सर सलाद या सब्जी के तौर पर पाया जाता है. इसमें विटामिंस और मिनरल्स भरपूर मात्रा में पाए जाते हैं, साथ ही इसमे वाटर कंटेंट ज्यादा होता है जो बॉडी को हाइड्रेट रखने में मदद करता है, लेकिन इसके सेवन में कई सारे लोग गलतियां कर बैठते हैं. ग्रेटर नोएडा के GIMS अस्पताल में कार्यरत डाइटीशियन आयुषी यादव (Ayushi Yadav) ने बताया कि हमें कब खीरा नहीं खाना चाहिए.

