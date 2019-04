उर्मिला के बाद अब इस एक्ट्रेस ने थामा कांग्रेस का हाथ, गोविंदा के साथ हिट रही है जोड़ी

Been someone who wears blinkers when I am in one place .look in diff directions and u may just be pleasantly surprised by what u may find @zaheer.shaikh.photography @subhash_singh10 #weekendvibes the skirt is from 20 years back by @bhairavijaikishan

A post shared by Ritu Shivpuri (@riitushivpuri) on Dec 1, 2018 at 12:49am PST