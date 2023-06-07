अगर Govt Job ही है आपकी ख्वाहिश, तो इस समय से शुरू कर दें इन सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए तैयारी
topStories1hindi1728136
Hindi Newsनौकरी

अगर Govt Job ही है आपकी ख्वाहिश, तो इस समय से शुरू कर दें इन सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए तैयारी

​Govt Jobs After 12th: ऐसे युवा जो 12वीं के बाद ही सरकारी नौकरी करना चाहते हैं, इसके लिए आपको पहले से ही तैयारी शुरू कर देनी चाहिए. आप रेलवे, पुलिस और अन्य सरकारी विभागों में 12वीं के बाद नौकरी पा सकते हैं.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

Trending Photos

अगर Govt Job ही है आपकी ख्वाहिश, तो इस समय से शुरू कर दें इन सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए तैयारी

​Government Jobs After 12th: ऐसा कौन है जो सरकारी नौकरी नहीं करना चाहता, लेकिन सभी की यह ख्वाहिश भी तो पूरी नहीं हो सकती. ज्यादातर भारतीय अभिभावक भी यही चाहते हैं कि उनका बेट और बेटी गवर्नमेंट जॉब करें, लेकिन आजकल इतना तगड़ा कॉम्पीटिशन है कि एक छोटी जॉब पाने के लिए बहुत मेहनत करनी पड़ती है. स्टूडेंट्स चाहते हैं कि जैसे ही 12वीं की पढ़ाई पूरी हो सरकारी नौकरी मिल जाए, तो यह पॉसिबल है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: सिनेमा में 16 जून को रिलीज हो रही 'आदिपुरुष', हर थियेटर में हनुमान जी के नाम से बुक रहेगी एक सीट
Swara Bhaskar
हड़बड़ाहट में निकाह और 3 महीने बाद प्रेग्नेंसी का ऐलान करने पर Swara Bhaskar ट्रोल
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर
Akshara Singh
अक्षय कुमार और कंगना रनौत के बाद भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस अक्षरा सिंह पहुंचीं केदारनाथ
zara hatke zara bachke
ZHZB: प्रोड्यूसर ने खुद खरीदे फिल्म के 2.5 लाख टिकट, सवाल उठे तब ऐसे-कैसे हो गई हिट
adipurush
Adipurush Trailer: रावण को देख कांपेगी रूह..सैफ के किरदार से नहीं हटेगी निगाहें
Sara Ali Khan
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collection Day 4: चौथे दिन ये रहा सारा-विक्की की फिल्म का हाल