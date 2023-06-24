Indian Army Recruitment 2023: इंडियन आर्मी में निकली भर्ती, इस डायरेक्ट लिंक से करें अप्लाई
topStories1hindi1751856
Hindi Newsनौकरी

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: इंडियन आर्मी में निकली भर्ती, इस डायरेक्ट लिंक से करें अप्लाई

Indian Army SSC Officer 2023: जानिए भारतीय सेना शॉर्ट सर्विस कमीशन (टेक) मेल 62वें कोर्स और महिला 33वें कोर्स की 196 वैकेंसी के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन कैसे करें.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

Trending Photos

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: इंडियन आर्मी में निकली भर्ती, इस डायरेक्ट लिंक से करें अप्लाई

Indian Army SSC 2023 Registration: भारतीय सेना ने भारतीय सेना में शॉर्ट सर्विस कमीशन (एसएससी) के अनुदान के लिए पात्र अविवाहित पुरुष और महिला इंजीनियरिंग ग्रेजुएट और भारतीय सशस्त्र बल रक्षा कर्मियों की विधवाओं से ऑनलाइन आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं. यह कोर्स अप्रैल 2024 में ऑफिसर्स ट्रेनिंग अकादमी (ओटीए), चेन्नई, तमिलनाडु में शुरू होगा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sitapur
बाइक गुम होने की जांच करते-करते पुलिस ने सुलझाई लड़की के मर्डर की गुत्थी
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी