Police Constable Recruitment 2023: पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू, ऐसे होगा सिलेक्शन
Police Constable Recruitment 2023: पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू, ऐसे होगा सिलेक्शन

Police Constable Registration 2023 Start: पुलिस विभाग का लक्ष्य इस भर्ती अभियान के माध्यम से कॉन्स्टेबल पदों के लिए 700 वैकेंसी को भरना है.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Sarkari Naukri Constable Recruitment 2023: चंडीगढ़ पुलिस विभाग ने कांस्टेबल (कार्यकारी) पद के लिए उम्मीदवारों की भर्ती के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है. इच्छुक उम्मीदवार यहां पात्रता मानदंड चेक कर सकते हैं और आधिकारिक वेबसाइट chandigarhpolice.gov.in पर जाकर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं.

