UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Update: यूजीसी नेट का एडमिट कार्ड, ये डाउनलोड करने का लिंक एक्टिवेट
UGC NET 2023 Admit Card Link: यदि किसी उम्मीदवार को यूजीसी नेट जून 2023 (चरण - I) के लिए परीक्षा सिटी स्लिप डाउनलोड करने या देखने में कठिनाई का सामना करना पड़ता है, तो वह 011-40759000 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) ने UGC NET 2023 एग्जाम सिटी इंटिमेशन स्लिप जारी कर है. जिन उम्मीदवारों ने विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग-राष्ट्रीय पात्रता परीक्षा 2023 के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन किया है, वे आधिकारिक वेबसाइट के माध्यम से UGC NET परीक्षा सिटी स्लिप ugcnet.nta.nic.in से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं. 

