UP Anganwadi vacancies 2023: यूपी में आंगनवाड़ी की भर्ती, जानिए कौन कर सकता है आवेदन
UP Anganwadi vacancies 2023: यूपी में आंगनवाड़ी की भर्ती, जानिए कौन कर सकता है आवेदन

Anganwadi vacancies 2023 in UP: कैंडिडेट्स का सेलेक्शन मेरिट लिस्ट के आधार पर किया जाता है. यूपी आंगनवाड़ी मेरिट लिस्ट बनाते समय 10वीं, 12वीं और ग्रेजुएशन में मिले नंबरों को जोड़ा जाएगा.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

UP Anganwadi vacancies 2023: यूपी में आंगनवाड़ी की भर्ती, जानिए कौन कर सकता है आवेदन

Integrated Child Development Services: आंगनवाड़ी भर्ती के लिए कुछ जरूरी चीजें होती हैं जिन्हें पूरी करने वाले कैंडिडेट्स इसके लिए आवेद कर सकते हैं. आज हम आपको इसी के बारे में बता रहे हैं कि इसके लिए पात्रताएं क्या हैं?

