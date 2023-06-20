UP Sarkari Naukri: यूपी में इस भर्ती के एडमिट कार्ड जारी, 14 लाख कैंडिडेट्स देंगे एग्जाम
VDO 2023 की परीक्षा आयोग द्वारा कड़ी निगरानी में कराए जाने की उम्मीद है. उम्मीदवारों को किसी भी परेशानी से बचने के लिए परीक्षा की तारीख पर प्रवेश पत्र और एक फोटो पहचान पत्र साथ रखने की सलाह दी जाती है.

UPSSSC VDO Admit Card 2023 Out: उत्तर प्रदेश अधीनस्थ चयन आयोग ने यूपीएसएसएससी वीडीओ 2018 के लिए एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिया है. वे उम्मीदवार जो ग्राम पंचायत अधिकारी, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी और समाज कल्याण प्रचारक पदों की दोबारा परीक्षा का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे थे, वे कर सकते हैं. आधिकारिक वेबसाइट - upsssc.gov.in से हॉल टिकट डाउनलोड करें.

