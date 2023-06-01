Gold Price Today: र‍िकॉर्ड तेजी के बाद सोने-चांदी में आई ग‍िरावट, आज ग‍िरकर यहां आ गया गोल्‍ट का रेट
Gold Price Today: र‍िकॉर्ड तेजी के बाद सोने-चांदी में आई ग‍िरावट, आज ग‍िरकर यहां आ गया गोल्‍ट का रेट

Gold Silver Price: सोना ग‍िरकर 60,000 रुपये के स्‍तर पर चल रहा है. इस तरह 25 द‍िन में सोने में सोने के रेट में 1700 रुपये की ग‍िरावट आई है. दूसरी तरफ चांदी 71,000 के लेवल पर है. इस ह‍िसाब से चांदी 6000 रुपये से ज्‍यादा टूटी है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

Gold Price Today: र‍िकॉर्ड तेजी के बाद सोने-चांदी में आई ग‍िरावट, आज ग‍िरकर यहां आ गया गोल्‍ट का रेट

Gold Price 1st June: मई के पहले हफ्ते में सोने और चांदी के र‍िकॉर्ड लेवल पर जाने के बाद दोनों ही कीमती धातुओं में अब ग‍िरावट का माहौल देखा जा रहा है. मई के पहले हफ्ते में 5 तारीख को सोना चढ़कर 61739 रुपये और चांदी 77280 रुपये प्रत‍ि क‍िलो के स्‍तर पर पहुंच गई थी. लेक‍िन इसके बाद से इसमें ग‍िरावट का रुख देखा गया है. सोने और चांदी के दाम में चल रही उठा-पटक के बीच गुरुवार को भी कीमत में नरमी बनी रही.

