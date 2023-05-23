Investment Tips: इंवेस्टमेंट करें तो हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये चीज, कभी भी ना करें इससे कॉम्प्रोमाइज


Investment in India: इंवेस्टमेंट जब भी शुरू करते हैं तो हमारे दिमाग में एक लक्ष्य जरूर होता है कि आखिर हम इंवेस्टमेंट क्यों कर रहे हैं. उस लक्ष्य को पूरा करने के लिए हमार पास समय-सीमा भी होता है. ऐसे में जब भी कोई इंवेस्टमेंट करता है तो वो इंवेस्टमेंट लॉन्ग टर्म या फिर शॉर्ट टर्म हो सकता है.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 09:10 PM IST



Investment Idea: आज के टाइम में लोग इंवेस्टमेंट को लेकर काफी अलर्ट हो गए हैं. लोगों को समझ आने लगा है कि इंवेस्टमेंट का लाभ भविष्य में काफी मिलता है. ऐसे में लोग अलग-अलग जगहों पर इंवेस्टमेंट करते हैं. हालांकि इंवेस्टमेंट के दौरान लोगों को काफी बातों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए, उनमें से एक अहम बात का ध्यान कम लोग ही रखते हैं. ऐसे में आइए जानते हैं कि आखिर आपको इंवेस्टमेंट के दौरान किस अहम बात का ज्यादा ध्यान रखना चाहिए.

