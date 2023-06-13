Wheat: गेहूं की कीमतों को लेकर सरकार ने सुना दी ये खबर, किसानों पर होगा सीधा असर!
Wheat: गेहूं की कीमतों को लेकर सरकार ने सुना दी ये खबर, किसानों पर होगा सीधा असर!

Wheat Storage Limit: केंद्रीय खाद्य मंत्रालय ने मंगलवार को राज्य सरकारों को निर्देश दिया कि वे 12 जून के गेहूं के भंडारण की सीमा के आदेश का अनुपालन और स्टॉक का खुलासा सुनिश्चित करें, ताकि अनुचित व्यापार व्यवहार पर अंकुश लगाया जा सके. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 10:09 PM IST

Wheat: गेहूं की कीमतों को लेकर सरकार ने सुना दी ये खबर, किसानों पर होगा सीधा असर!

Wheat Storage Limit: केंद्रीय खाद्य मंत्रालय ने मंगलवार को राज्य सरकारों को निर्देश दिया कि वे 12 जून के गेहूं के भंडारण की सीमा के आदेश का अनुपालन और स्टॉक का खुलासा सुनिश्चित करें, ताकि अनुचित व्यापार व्यवहार पर अंकुश लगाया जा सके. राज्य के खाद्य सचिवों के साथ एक वर्चुअल बैठक में खाद्य सचिव संजीव चोपड़ा ने राज्य सरकारों से कहा कि वे अनुचित प्रथाओं पर रोक लगाने और गेहूं की उपलब्धता में पारदर्शिता लाने के लिए थोक विक्रेताओं/व्यापारियों, खुदरा विक्रेताओं, बड़ी खुदरा विक्रेता श्रृंखलाओं और प्रसंस्करणकर्ताओं के पास मौजूद गेहूं के स्टॉक का खुलासा करें.

