Delhi NCR Home Price: द‍िल्‍ली-एनसीआर में घर खरीदना आसान नहीं, सबसे ज्‍यादा बढ़ी कीमतें; जान‍िए नया रेट
Flat Price in Noida: कोलकाता और बेंगलुरु में 15 प्रतिशत और 14 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि हुई है. रिपोर्ट में कहा गया कि दिल्ली-एनसीआर में घरों की कीमतें पिछली 11 तिमाहियों से लगातार बढ़ रही हैं.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 01:23 PM IST

Delhi NCR Flat Price: घरों की कीमत में प‍िछले कुछ समय से लगातार इजाफा देखा जा रहा है। इसका कारण मांग में इजाफा और न‍िर्माण की लागत में इजाफा होना माना जा रहा है। यही कारण है क‍ि जनवरी-मार्च तिमाही में दिल्ली- एनसीआर में घरों की कीमत 16 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ गई है। एक रिपोर्ट में इस बारे में जानकारी दी गई. र‍िपोर्ट में देश के शीर्ष आठ शहरों में 2023 की पहली तिमाही में आवास कीमतों की जानकारी दी गई है.

