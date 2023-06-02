Gold Price Today: ग‍िरावट के बाद चांदी में सबसे बड़ी तेजी, सोने ने भी रुलाया; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
Gold Price Today: ग‍िरावट के बाद चांदी में सबसे बड़ी तेजी, सोने ने भी रुलाया; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट

Gold Silver Price: सोने-चांदी के दाम हालांक‍ि र‍िकॉर्ड लेवल से नीचे चल रहे हैं. एक्‍सपर्ट की मानें तो द‍िवाली के सीजन में सोने-चांदी में तेजी आ सकती है. उनके अनुसार द‍िवाली पर सोना 65,000 रुपये के लेवल पर पहुंच सकता है. 

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 02:19 PM IST

Gold Price Today: ग‍िरावट के बाद चांदी में सबसे बड़ी तेजी, सोने ने भी रुलाया; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट

Gold Price 2nd June: प‍िछले कुछ द‍िन की ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने और चांदी में अब फ‍िर से तेजी देखी जा रही है. एक समय सोना ग‍िरकर 60,000 रुपये और चांदी 70,000 रुपये तक पहुंच गई थी. लेक‍िन अब द‍िन पर द‍िन इसमें फ‍िर से तेजी देखी जा रही है. मई की शुरुआत में सोना जबरदस्‍त उछाल के साथ 61739 रुपये और चांदी 77280 रुपये प्रत‍ि क‍िलो के पर पहुंच गई थी. इसके बाद दोनों ही कीमती धातुओं में ग‍िरावट आई. लेक‍िन अब फ‍िर से इनमें तेजी देखी जा रही है.

