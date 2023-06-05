Gold Price Today: सोने-चांदी में महीने की सबसे बड़ी ग‍िरावट, ज्‍वैलरी खरीदने वाले हुए खुश; आप भी उछल पड़ेंगे
Gold Price Today: सोने-चांदी में महीने की सबसे बड़ी ग‍िरावट, ज्‍वैलरी खरीदने वाले हुए खुश; आप भी उछल पड़ेंगे

Gold Silver Price: सोमवार को मल्‍टी कमोड‍िटी एक्‍सचेंज (MCX) और सर्राफा बाजार में दोनों में ही ग‍िरावट देखने को म‍िल रही है. दाम में फ‍िलहाल भले ही ग‍िरावट देखी जा रही है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

Gold Price Today: सोने-चांदी में महीने की सबसे बड़ी ग‍िरावट, ज्‍वैलरी खरीदने वाले हुए खुश; आप भी उछल पड़ेंगे

Gold Silver Price 5th June: प‍िछले कुछ द‍िन से सोने और चांदी में चल रही तेजी पर सोमवार को व‍िराम लग गया. हफ्ते के पहले कारोबारी द‍िन सोमवार को दोनों कीमती धातुओं में बड़ी ग‍िरावट देखी गई. इसके बाद हाल-फ‍िलहाल में ज्‍वैलरी खरीदने का प्‍लान कर रहे ग्राहकों के चेहरे पर खुशी है. ग‍िरावट का अंदाजा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है क‍ि सर्राफा बाजार में सोना 60,000 रुपये के नीचे और चांदी 72,000 के नीचे आ गई है. हालांक‍ि चांदी में प‍िछले हफ्ते भी ग‍िरावट आई थी.

