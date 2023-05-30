Gold Price Today: सोना-चांदी चारों खाने च‍ित, ग‍िरावट से हुआ बुरा हाल; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
Gold Price Today: सोना-चांदी चारों खाने च‍ित, ग‍िरावट से हुआ बुरा हाल; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट

Gold Silver Price: सोने का रेट 60000 रुपये के मनोवैज्ञान‍िक आंकड़े से नीचे पहुंचने के बाद लोगों को राहत म‍िली है. हालांक‍ि चांदी का स्‍तर अभी 71 हजार के ऊपर बना हुआ है. इससे पहले शुक्रवार को सोने का रेट 59353 रुपये प्रत‍ि 10 ग्राम और चांदी 71229 रुपये प्रत‍ि क‍िलो पर बंद हुई थी.

 

May 30, 2023

Gold Price Today: सोना-चांदी चारों खाने च‍ित, ग‍िरावट से हुआ बुरा हाल; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट

Gold Price 30th May: सोने और चांदी में प‍िछले कुछ द‍िन से लगातार ग‍िरावट का सिलस‍िला चल रहा है. मल्‍टी कमोड‍िटी एक्‍सचेंज (MCX) और सर्राफा बाजार दोनों में ही मंगलवार को भी ग‍िरावट देखी गई. इससे पहले सोना सोमवार को भी ग‍िरकर बंद हुआ था. सोना ग‍िरकर 60,000 रुपये के र‍िकॉर्ड लेवल से नीचे चल रहा है. अगर आप भी सोना या चांदी खरीदने का प्‍लान कर रहे हैं तो यह इसके ल‍िए सही समय है. इस समय आपको सोने की कोई भी ज्‍वैलरी खरीदनी हो तो उसके ल‍िए पहले के मुकाबले कम भुगतान करना होगा.

