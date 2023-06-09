Gold Price Today: ग‍िरावट के बाद चांदी में जबरदस्‍त तेजी, सोनेे में फ‍िर आई चमक; जान‍िए 10 ग्राम का रेट
Gold Price Today: ग‍िरावट के बाद चांदी में जबरदस्‍त तेजी, सोनेे में फ‍िर आई चमक; जान‍िए 10 ग्राम का रेट

Gold Silver Price: इस उठा-पटक के बीच भी जानकारों का कहना है क‍ि अभी सोने और चांदी में और तेजी आएगी. द‍िवाली के मौके पर सोना 65,000 रुपये प्रत‍ि 10 ग्राम और चांदी 80,000 रुपये प्रत‍ि क‍िलो तक जा सकती है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

Gold Price Today: ग‍िरावट के बाद चांदी में जबरदस्‍त तेजी, सोनेे में फ‍िर आई चमक; जान‍िए 10 ग्राम का रेट

Gold Price 9th June: मई में र‍िकॉर्ड लेवल पर पहुंचने वाले सोने-चांदी में अब प‍िछले कुछ द‍िन से उठा-पटक का दौर चल रहा है. आपको बता दें 5 मई को सोने और चांदी ने र‍िकॉर्ड हाई पर पहुंचकर र‍िकॉर्ड बनाया था. उस द‍िन सोना चढ़कर 61739 रुपये के लेवल पर और चांदी 77280 रुपये प्रत‍ि क‍िलो के स्‍तर पर बंद हुई थी. हफ्ते के आख‍िरी कारोबारी द‍िन शुक्रवार को सोने और चांदी दोनों में ही तेजी देखी जा रही है. चांदी में तो आज जबरदस्‍त उछाल द‍िखाई द‍िया.

